BJP: Fourth Phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra to Begin From September 12

Hyderabad: The fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra led by Telangana BJP unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will begin on September 12.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Padayatra Pramukh Dr G Manohar Reddy said that the yatra will be of 10 days in view of the Ganesh Nimajjanam and Vijayadasami Navaratri festivities. The yatra would pass through the parliamentary constituency of Malkajgiri.

Bandi Sanjay would walk through Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal, L B Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam assembly constituencies during this 10-day padayatra, which would conclude on September 22.

So far, the BJP state president has walked through 40 constituencies. He would cover 48 in total, taking the fourth phase into account.

“The padayatra will begin at 10.30 am at Chittaramma temple at Quthbullapur, where Sanjay would perform special prayers. Before embarking on the yatra, Sanjay would address a public meeting at Ramlila grounds at 11 am, which would be attended by BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal,” he said.

