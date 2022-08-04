BJP Focus On Telangana: Byelections in Few Places, Says Report

Bharatiya Janata Party is focusing on Telangana and is sketching out strategies on how to ensure the lotus blooms in the state. The saffron party is preparing a future course of action to create its mark in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Recently, Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announced his resignation as Munugode MLA and from the primary membership of the party as well. According to the sources, he is all ready to join BJP. As a result, the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency is inevitable. Another news is that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is also holding similar views to that of his brother.

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana Unit President, Bandi Sanjay said that a few more leaders from other parties are ready to don the saffron robes. He also predicted that bypolls are going to be held in a few other constituencies.

Reports say that the BJP leaders have persuaded about 30 former MLAs, MPs, and Ministers from Congress and TRS, and around 70 other second-level leaders to join the party. Speculations are rife that TRS MP who was unhappy with the recent political development may join BJP soon.

