BJP Files Petition In HC For Praja Sangrama Yatra In Warangal

The High Court on Thursday told cops to allow Bharatiya Janata PartyPresident Bandi Sanjay to continue with his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’. Justice T Vinod Kumar suspended the police notice issued to Bandi Sanjay to stop his Praja Sangrama Yatra on the grounds that the notice was contrary to the provisions of the Warangal Police Act 2015 and was in violation of Article 19(1).

A single bench headed by Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar ruled that it was illegal and undemocratic to stop the yatra and gave interim suspension orders on the notices issued by Wardhannapet police that had halted Sanjay.

This phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra is going to end on Saturday, in the presence of BJP president J.P. Nadda.

Police also appealed to High Court to stop Bandi Sanjay's padayatra. Police ask the Chief Justice bench to hold an urgent hearing on the appeal. If the padayatra continues, there will be a law and order problem, says the Police. A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan agreed to hear the matter at 1.15 pm.

BJP has filed a lunch motion in the High Court for the Praja Sangrama Yatra in Warangal. The bench would hear the matter at 2:30 PM.

Bandi Sanjay said that they have trust in the judiciary system, so, they have filed a petition in the High Court. He said that people are not going to fall prey to the atrocities of the ruling Telangana government anymore.

