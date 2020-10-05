BJP District President's Sleaze Video: More To Controversy Than Meets The Eye

The controversy over the removal of Karimnagar district BJP president Basa Satyanarayana is refusing to die. Some sections in the party say that Basa Satyanarayana was a victim of a conspiracy hatched by those inimical to him within the party.

Satyanarayana was removed from the district president’s post after sleaze videos in which he was shown in compromising position with a woman worker of the party, went viral. The video and audio tapes were leaked by those who are opposed to his appointment as the party president. Sources said Satyanarayana and the woman party worker had been in a secret relation and that the sex was consensual.

However, state president Bandi Sanjay has categorically said that this act was unpardonable and was unbecoming of a BJP functionary. “Such things cannot be encouraged by any stretch of imagination. They are unpardonable,” he said in a statement.

However the party’s official notification did not mention the reason for the dismissal. It merely said that he was being replaced due to ‘unavoidable circumstances.