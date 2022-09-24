BJP to Decide Strategy To Win Munugode Bypolls at Steering Committee Meeting

BJP steering committee's preparatory meeting on the Munugode by-election is going to be held today. The meeting will be held at the state party office at 12 noon. The steering committee has 16 members and it is headed by Vivek. The members of the steering committee will discuss strategies to be followed in Munugode by-election. In the meeting, the in-charges for 7 mandals will be announced.

Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay made the member of the BJP national executive and former MP G. Vivek Venkatswamy as the chairman of the election steering committee for the Munugode Assembly bypoll. The other 14 members of the steering committee are: Etela Rajender, A.P.Jithender Reddy, Garikipati Mohan Rao, Vijayashanti, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, K. Swamy Goud, Dr. A. Chandrashekar, Endala Lakshminarayana, D. Ravindra Naik, Rapolu Anand Bhaskar, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Kapilvai Dileep Kumar, T. Achary and Dasoju Shravan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to win the upcoming Munugode Assembly bypoll. BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is highly confident of winning the bypoll to the Munugode assembly constituency with a huge majority of votes.

