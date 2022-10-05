BJP, Congress Slam KCR for Renaming TRS to Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Hyderabad: Opposition parties in Telangana BJP and Congress on Wednesday reacted strongly to the renaming of Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi and alleged that the idea was borne out of political greed. However, the TRS ally AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed it

Telangana BJP said no party can become a national party just changing the name. Terming KCR’s national entry plan a ‘misadventurism’, BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Sagar said announcing the national level expansion bid is an unworthy exercise while struggling to “keep his government operational financially”.

He mentioned a long list of parties like AIADMK, DMK, TDP, SP, BSP, RJD, JD(U) etc and said all these parties nurtured national ambition but failed in their experimentation.

Taking an exception to changing of party name from TRS to BRS, the TPCC President Revanth Reddy alleged KCR has killed the existence of Telangana and this was done to settle family disputes and fulfill political greed. He also claimed the TRS chief is not eligible to fight elections in the State.

Welcoming the step taken by KCR to expand the party's electoral footprint beyond Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a tweet congratulated the Chief Minister KCR for launching a national political party.

Congratulations to @TelanganaCMO on @trspartyonline’s transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 5, 2022

It is worth mentioning here that earlier in the day TRS party held its general body meeting here in which a resolution was unanimously passed to change the party name from TRS to BRS.

