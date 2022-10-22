BJP, Congress and TRS Will Win Munogode Bypolls?

The Munugode byelection polling date is around the corner and all the political parties from across Telangana have intensified their election campaigning in the poll-bound Munugode assembly constituency. All the top contenders from major political parties— BJP, Congress and TRS are confident of winning the by-elections.

In an interview to a leading english daily, three candidates from all the major political parties—Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from BJP, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy and Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from TRS have exuded confidence that their party would win the bypolls.

If all the candidates are confident of winning the by-elections, then we are curious to know who will be the loser. Will there be a tie between the candidates? We may have to wait till the results are out and Munugode voters will decide the winning candidates through their franchise.

The Munugode bypoll was necessitated after Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy shifted his loyalties to BJP party and resigned from his MLA post.

The Munugode bypoll is scheduled to take place on November 3 and the counting and the results declaration will be on November 6.

