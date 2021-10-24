BJP Is Communal, Congress Is Secular: Batti Vikramarka

CLP leader Mallu Batti Vikramarka said that Congress and BJP have different ideologies. Addressing the media on Saturday, he stated that BJP is a communal party while Congress is a secular party. He also asserted that "In fact, there is an unholy alliance between TRS and BJP." Batti questioned that why there is no investigation into BJP candidate Etela Rajender's irregularities.

TRS working president KTR alleged that TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Etela Rajender had met at Golconda resorts and said that they will release pictures if they deny. He said that both Congress and BJP are working together and charged that the Congress picked a dummy candidate in order to help Etela Rajender in the Huzurabad bypolls.

Revanth Reddy reacted to KTR's comments and said that they met during a discussion at Narender Reddy's residence. Revanth added that Etela informed him about the ill-treatment by TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that TRS is trying to cheat the people with false promises.

