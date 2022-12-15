BJP Chief Nadda Rakes Up CBI Questioning of KCR’s Daughter in Karimnagar Rally

Karimnagar: Launching a tirade against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the BJP President JP Nadda said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to fulfill his promise of making a Dalit chief minister of the state.

The BJP chief made these remarks while addressing a public rally in Karimnagar which was held to mark the completion of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra.

In his address, Nadda raised the issue of questioning of KCR’s daughter Kavitha by the CBI officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. He said it is a sensitive matter and said there must be something otherwise the BRS MLC would not have been quizzed by the investigative agencies.

“KCR saab may get angry. But, why the agencies had to call his daughter for questioning. What is the reason? What is there in it?” the BJP chief said.

What is the reason that her daughter has been summoned by investigative agencies? KCR might be getting angry about this but it is due to their neck-deep corrupt practices. - Shri @JPNadda #PrajaSangramaYatra5 pic.twitter.com/521AYc9GWj — BJP (@BJP4India) December 15, 2022

He also criticised the KCR for allegedly promoting the family rule and claimed that the BRS government has failed in fulfilling its election promises to the poor people, farmers and Dalit community. He said time has come to bid goodbye to the KCR regime.

“Now the TRS has become the BRS, and after that, they will have to take Voluntary Retirement Service (VRS),” Nadda added.

