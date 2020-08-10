HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government of being steeped in corruption. In a virtually organized event from national capital Delhi on Monday, he performed ‘Bhumi Pooja’ for BJP offices across the districts in Telangana.

Speaking on this occasion, Nadda launched a tirade on the TRS government in the state. He alleged that the prestigious Kaleswaram irrigation project has been turned into a cash cow. The project cost of Kaleswaram was intentionally escalated from Rs 45,000 crores to Rs 85,000 crores with the sole objective of plundering the state’s wealth. He demanded that CM KCR spell out what was concretely done for the benefit of the state’s people in the last six years.

“KCR promised that one lakh jobs would be created once Telangana is created as a separate state. He should come out with figures as to how many jobs were provided to the unemployed in the last six years. After promising to construct seven lakh houses, the state has not even built 50,000 houses,” he commented.

JP Nadda also came down heavily on KCR for the state government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in Telangana. “Instead of containing the coronavirus pandemic, KCR is in a slumber like Kumbhakarna. Even after being reprimanded time and again by the high court, the Telangana government is in no mood to shake itself out of this state of inertia. Telangana is trailing in the conduct of COVID-19 testing. Telangana electorate should teach KCR a fitting lesson in the coming Assembly elections, like they did in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Turning his attention to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the BJP national president said that about 98 lakh people were deprived of insurance provision due to Telangana government’s refusal to implement it in the state. He appealed to the people of the country to extend their cooperation to the Centre in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Centre is working with a positive approach to turn this crisis into a great opportunity. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea to have BJP offices in all the districts across the country to cater effectively to the party workers. Modi has emerged as a role model for the entire world in tackling the COVID-19 predicament,” he added.