Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his 101st birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Telangana ministers, TRS, opposition Congress and BJP leaders paid floral tributes to the late leader at PV Gnana Bhoomi in the city.

While offering his sincere tributes to the “Son of the Soil,” the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao praised PV Narasimha Rao for being the architect of modern India and for defending India from the crisis by enacting economic reforms.

“PV Narasimha Rao’s innovative policies as PM led to a multiplication of the nation’s wealth. He claimed that the Telangana State Government has absorbed PV’s inspiration into its operations. The Telangana government’s development action plan, according to CM KCR, is a national model,” CM KCR said.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister of India Sri #PVNarasimhaRao on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/PYeoWZFa7V — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 28, 2022

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav also paid tributes on behalf of the state government and said the late leader did not get due recognition.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay claimed that TRS government ignored former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, after using the latter's charisma and legacy for

political gains.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes to PV on his 101th birth anniversary, Sanjay said that KCR promised Rs 100 crores for PV Ghat but nothing has been done, he said that KCR even forgot about the development of PV's birthplace Vangara and construction of a memorial.

