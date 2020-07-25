HYDERABAD: BJP Andhra Pradesh state unit president Kanna Laxminarayana's son K Phaneendra has appealed to the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the death of his wife Suharika.

Kanna Phaneendra on Friday met Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and submitted a written representation requesting an in-depth investigation into his wife's death. He cited suspicions over the nature and cause of his wife’s death as the reason for the request for a thorough probe. He appealed to the Cyberabad police commissioner for a fair and transparent investigation into this. At the time of Suharika’s death on May 29th this year, it was reported that she died of cardiac arrest.

In the representation, Phanindra felt that people like Praveen, Vivek, Vivas and Pawan, who were there at the time Suharika’s death, and her mother are hiding the truth about the incident. He appealed for their questioning once again in the case and do justice to him.

Expressing doubts over the information provided to the police by his sister-in-law’s husband G Praveen and other friends, Phaneendra suspected that his wife Suharika could have died at a farmhouse near CBIT as against the earlier information that she had died in Meenakshi Bamboos Villa, which is five km away from AIG Hospitals. He also said that as per the medico-legal record, she fell unconscious at around 11:30 am and was brought to the AIG hospital at around 12.45 pm, and he was later informed at 1:13 pm that Suharika had died.

The fact that Suharika's mother has not expressed any suspicion over her daughter's death is also a source of suspicion, he stated in his representation to the police.