SANGA REDDY: Just months after a man from Telangana’s Vikarabad district, dialed 100 and asked the cops to get him chilled beer, another young man from Sanga Reddy district called the police to complain about his parents not naming him properly!

As per Narayankhed mandal Sub Inspector of Police Venkat Reddy’s version, the police got a call on Friday night from a person named Karra Suresh (23) who belonged to Kishan Naik Thanda in the mandal. The man requested the cops to take action against his parents for not giving him a suitable name of his liking. The Narayankhed police are in the process of getting his details and mulling taking action against the youth for wasting the time of police.

The SI said that with such calls the police time was being wasted and also putting those who have emergency situations under inconvenience.

Also Read: Tantrik Advice Prompted KCR to Rename TRS as BRS, Claims BJP