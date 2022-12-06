Bizarre : Telangana Farmer Booked After Bull Urinates Outside Singareni GM Office 

A protesting farmer was booked by police as his bull urinated in front of the Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) general manager's office in Yellandu of Kothagudem district in Telangana.

The farmer Sundar Lal Lodha had visited the SCCL GM office on his bullock cart to demand compensation for the lang acquired by the State-run coal miner. The officials said the land was acquired in 2005 and the market value of the land was given to the original land owners.

Based on the CCTV footage produced by the coal miner’s GM office, the police have charged the farmer under Section 270 of the IPC (likely to spread infection of any disease). The police said the farmer did not have legal title over the land and yet demanded compensation.

