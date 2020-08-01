Bithiri Sathi On Sakshi Facebook Live At 5 PM On Sunday

HYDERABAD: Chevella Ravi Kumar, the man popularly known as Bithiri Sathi, is back to the trade he knows best. He will be regaling all his fans and Telugu audiences with his brand new series ‘Garam Garam Varthalu’ exclusively on your own Sakshi TV starting from tomorrow, Sunday, August 2.

Before taking you on a fun ride with his first episode to be aired at 8:30 pm, the popular comedian will be going live on Sakshi Facebook page at 5 pm tomorrow (Sunday). For all those dying to see him back on TV, this will be an extra dose of fun as Sathi will be interacting with all his fans and social media users during the live session. Given the spontaneous humour and the uncanny wit that Sathi is renowned for, the live session on Sakshi FB page is promising to be a wholesome entertainer.

Sathi, who carved a unique identity with his 'Bithiri brand of comedy', is one of the most loved celebrities by the television audiences across both the Telugu states. Known for his wonderful timing, Sathi gave a whole new spin to the way comedy could be made enjoyable while blending it with news on the small screen. Sathi's USP is his funny dialect and body language -- in an out-of-the-ordinary attire -- that no comedian has ever tried and facial expressions that will instantly leave you in peals of laughter.

Starting from August 2nd, Sathi will be on air with the new show 'Garam Garam Varthalu' every night at 8:30 pm. In case you missed it, you have the repeat telecast the next day at 8:30 am on Sakshi TV.

Sakshi TV has released a couple of promo videos on Saturday, July 31, taking the already soaring excitement levels to an all too different level. In the videos, Sathi is seen having friendly banter with renowned film writer and actor of Tollywood Tanikella Bharani and dropping enough hints at what his most awaited show would be like.