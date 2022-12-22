Biryani Most Ordered by Hyderabadis in 2022

Hyderabad: Swiggy continued to climb high in its popularity chart as it welcomed thousands of new users this year in Hyderabad.

What people of Hyderabad & Telangana loves to Eat on Swiggy Food Marketplace

The most ordered item in Hyderabad and Telangana was Chicken Biryani, it has been on top of the chart for three consecutive years!

Idli was the No.1 snack ordered across Hyderabad while Telangana relished large popcorn, hot chicken wings, veg puff, maska bun & samosa among others as favorites

Apricot delight was the most ordered dessert in Hyderabad and Telangana feasted on Double Ka Meetha as well and quite popular in this region

Hyderabad Quick Facts

Top 3 most ordered dishes: Chicken Biryani, Apricot delight, Mutton biryani

Top 3 most ordered non-dishes – Thums up (drink), Milk Products, Tomatoes

Top 3 most ordered snacks: Idli, Maska Bun, Masala Dosa

Top 3 most ordered desserts on Swiggy: Apricot Delight, Double ka Meetha, Fruit Salad with Ice Cream

What people of Hyderabad love to shop for on Swiggy Instamart - experiencing quick commerce

Thousands of new customers placed orders for their last minute orders and grocery needs on Instamart

Categories that ruled customer hearts included Fruit & Vegetables, Pantry Staples, Indulgences and Personal Care

Thank you…. Customers

Everyone counts, and each order went a long way in getting us here. The city also saw the highest bill with a single order of Rs 29562 INR

Delivery Executives

The highest number of orders completed by a delivery executive J Chandra Boradoli in Hyderabad is 7992 this year and showcases the opportunity to earn and make a living through Swiggy.

Restaurant partners on Swiggy

Swiggy has had close to 10000 new food hubs join the platform this year which is a huge milestone in its expansion in the city of Hyderabad. Partnering with Swiggy has helped over 30,000 active restaurants and food establishments across Hyderabad improve their business.

Says Mohd Mohaddis Ali owner of Pista House Restaurant & Bakery from Hyderabad “I am excited about being associated with Swiggy. My orders have increased an I have been able to reach out to new customers. I also get a lot of ideas on how to expand and grow my business online. This is an important channel for my business and customers are happy to get their food conveniently through Swiggy”.

