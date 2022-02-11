Bird Walk for Nature Lovers at The Kawal Tiger Reserve in Telangana

Hey bird lovers, here is some news that you can't miss. The Kawal Tiger Reserve will hold a one-of-a-kind bird walk for bird lovers. Nature lovers and bird watchers can spend the weekend at the reserve.

The reserve is located in the Mancherial District's Jannaram mandal. There are over 300 bird species and over 600 different types of trees with different compositions, such as pure teak, bamboo with teak, pure bamboo, and others.

The Kawal Tiger Reserve has several water bodies that help to sustain the diversity in the core sections of the reserve. The bird walking session will start on February 12 at 11 a.m., said the authorities. This is an excellent time to visit Bison kunta, Maisamma kunta, Kalpakunt, Ghanishettikunta, Akondapet, and other Kawal locations to see indigenous and migratory birds such as northern pintails, eurasian wigeons, gadwall, and garganey.

Rare birds can be observed, such as the grey-headed fish eagle, crested-tree swift, river-lap wing, white-rumped munia, block stork, and others. The cost of the program is Rs 1,500, which includes hotel, food, and local transportation. Participants will be carried into the bush and housed in base camps.