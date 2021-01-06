Bird Flu In Telangana: Forest Dept Take Measures To Prevent Spread Of Avian Flu

Reports of spread of Avian Flu are being received from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala & Rajasthan States. Madhya Pradesh has reported the death of over 360 crows due to Bird Flu. The Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, GOI during the Video conference held on January 5, 2021, requested all the States to take preventive measures to control the spread of Bird Flu and to detect and report all cases of death of Birds to the concerned authorities for taking necessary actions.

The Telangana Forest Department has taken the following measures to prevent Bird Flu and to report all cases of death of Birds detected in the field:

1. The Curator, Nehru Zoo Park and the officers incharge of Kakatiya Zoo, Warangal, Manjeera Bird Sanctuary, Sangareddy, Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary including Pakhal lake, Siwaram WL Sanctuary, Kinnerasani WL Sanctuary including Kinnerasani lake have been instructed to constitute Rapid Response Teams for conducting at patrolling in areas where migratory birds congregate. Similar directions have been given to all the circle heads and division heads.

2. The field officers have been instructed to collect the carcasses of birds detected during this period, pack them safely and send them to veterinary science laboratories for analysing and identifying the cause of death.

3. The Forest Department requests the general public also to be alert during this period and if any dead bird is noticed, the information is to be passed on to the wildlife crime control cell at Aranya Bhavan, Hyderabad with toll free no.18004255364, which functions around the clock.

4. The District Officers have been requested to coordinate with Animal Husbandry as well as the District Administration in taking required preventive measures and vigil to detect death of birds.

5. The winter season attracts a large no. of migrant birds from the Northern region of Himalayas to Southern States. These birds nest and breed in water bodies. Since these birds travel over long distances crossing several states, it is essential to keep track of these birds at the nesting and breeding sites. A suitable instruction has been issued in this regard.

The Telangana Forest Department requests the general public to give information in 24x7 toll free any matter relating to Bird Flu for immediate response.