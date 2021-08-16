Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Karate Kalyani Joins BJP

Tollywood actress Karate Kalyani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday in the presence of Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. On Sunday, along with her, Jalpally municipality councillor and few others also joined BJP.

Bandi Sanjay cordially invited her into the party. Later, he hoisted the national flag at the party office on the occasion of Independence Day. Vijayashanti and Karate Kalyani participated in the event.

Karate Kalyani is one of the most popular faces in the Telugu film industry. She acted in various films like Krishna, Chatrapathi, and Mirapakay. She established Adhibhatla Kalapeetham to promote harikatha. In June 2015, she entered into the Limca Book of Records for performing harikatha continuously for 114 hours 45 minutes, and 55 seconds. She also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Karate Kalyani never steps back to raise her voice against social issues.