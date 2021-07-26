Bigg Boss Fame Kathi Karthika Likely To Join Congress Soon!

Bigg Boss fame and anchor Kathi Karthika is likely to join the Congress party soon. Recently, Kathi Karthika met TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud.

According to the reports, Karthika casually met Madhu Yaskhi to extend her greetings as he was appointed as the TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman. Madhu Yaskhi stated that he invited Kathi Karthika into the party and it is said that Karthika also showed her willingness to join the Congress party.

A Revanth Reddy, the firebrand leader and MP from Malkajgiri is the new chief of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). Now, everyone is expecting that Revanth Reddy is going to revive the Congress party in the Telangana state soon.

Revanth Reddy is one of the well-known leaders in the Telangana state with a sizable mass base and youth appeal. The appointment of Revanth Reddy is also expected to hold back the youth cadres from joining either TRS or BJP. The party workers have been vexed up with the lack of leadership and group politics within the Congress party. Now, with the appointment of Revanth Reddy, all the problems in the Congress party might be solved.