Big Jolt To BJP As Ravula Sridhar Reddy Resigns

BJP senior leader and state spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy has resigned from the party. He has sent his resignation letter to the party president on Sunday morning. Sridhar Reddy asserted that he was unhappy with the recent developments in the party. According to the reports, he along with his followers would join TRS party today.

Sridhar Reddy, who contested for the BJP from the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat in the 2018 elections, lost to the TRS candidate. The resignation of Sridhar Reddy came as a huge shock to the saffron party leaders ahead of GHMC elections.

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Saturday announced November 13 as the date for the publication of Photo Electoral Rolls of all wards under GHMC, along with the schedule for preparation of the rolls.