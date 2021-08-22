Big Jolt To BJP, Etela's Follower Pingali Ramesh Joins TRS

In a jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Etela Rajender's staunch follower, Karimnagar KDCC Bank vice chairman Pingali Ramesh submitted his resignation. He said that he was unable to follow the ideology of the BJP and further added that he joined TRS as he was attracted to the welfare programs taken up by the ruling party.

Etela Rajender visited Vantadupula, Bujunuru, Seethampeta, Marrivanipalli, and the Sirisedu villages of Ellandakunta Mandal on Friday. He interacted with the people and took the opinion of youth on the present situation in the constituency. Etela said that he would never step back to raise his voice against the illegal activities that are going on in the state. He further added that he would be questioning the voice of the people in the Assembly.

Former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender resigned from Telangana Rashtra Samithi and joined BJP. He was sacked and dropped from the Cabinet on May 1 over the land-grabbing allegations in Medak district. As Etela submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA, a bypoll is necessitated to Huzurabad constituency.

Winning the bypoll is a matter of pride for the ruling TRS party and Etela Rajender. G Srinivas Yadav, the student wing chief of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, has been elected by TRS as its candidate for Huzurabad bypoll.