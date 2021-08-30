Big Blow To TRS As Dissident Leaders To Join Telangana Congress Soon

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy is sketching out strategies to bring back the leaders who have left the Congress party and joined TRS before he took the charge as the party president. Under Revanth Reddy's new leadership, the TPCC has started poaching leaders from other political parties.

According to party sources, more than a dozen leaders, mostly from TRS, are in touch with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. It is said that some of the TRS leaders who have been ignored and have not given importance are likely to join Telangana Congress soon.

Congress kept its focus on the dissident leaders and are moving pawns to attract them into the party. According to the reports, the leaders who have contested from the TRS party and lost were not given importance and rumours are doing the rounds that the pink party is planning to give tickets for the sitting leaders only in the upcoming elections. So, Congress leaders are in constant touch with the leaders from different political parties.

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy is busy holding meetings. He is planning to hold Dalit Girijana Atma Gaurava Dandora Public Meeting in Gajwel, the constituency of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Earlier, Revanth Reddy said that he is going to raise the flag in KCR's turf Gajwel. The first Dandora meeting of Congress was held at Indravelli in Adilabad district.