Bibinagar: Alert Sabari Express Loco Pilot Averts Depressed Man's Suicide Bid 

An unexpected twist took place when a young man decided to commit suicide by lying on the railway track where Sabari express was coming. A depressed young man tried to commit suicide by falling under the Sabari express at Ghatkesar-Bibinagar railway lines.

The Sabari Express loco pilot, who observed him on the track, averted a mishap. When the pilot saw someone on the track, he immediately used the emergency brake and saved the young man's life.

The young man who got stuck in the middle of the train engine was pulled him out and asked for his details. He told the railway police that ill-health was the reason for his suicide. The locals appreciated the alert loco pilot who acted on time to save a life.