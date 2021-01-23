Bhuma Akhila Priya Granted Bail in Bowenpally Kidnap Case

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya who was arrested in Bowenpally kidnap case got bail. A local court in Secunderabad has granted bail to the TDP leader.

Akhila Priya has been the prime accussed in the Bowenpally kidnap case, was arrested on January 6th and was in Chanchalguda prison from the last 17 days. She is expected to be released on Saturday. She was granted conditional bail by the court and has been directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 10,000 each. Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram, is absconding and the court has cancelled the anticipatory bail filed by him.

According to the reports, a total of 18 people, including Akhilapriya, have been arrested so far in the case. Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram, Guntur Srinu, Jagat Vikhyat Reddy, Kiranmayi and Chandrahas are still absconding.

Bhuma Akhila Priya is A1 in this kidnapping case. Police said that Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram, brother Jagat Vikyat Reddy and Guntur Srinu were the main culprits. It has been revealed that they have planned the kidnap in the Lodha Apartments in Kukatpally. Praveen Rao's family and the Akhila Priya's family are at loggerheads over a 48-acre land in Hafeezpet, Hyderabad.

According to the sources, "The accused Mallikarjuna Reddy and Sampath have been working as the personal assistants of Bhuma Akhila Priya. They knew about the kidnap, and helped mobilise miscreants from Kurnool and Vijayawada for the same. The accused also arranged vehicles for the offence."