Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Name Dropped from Congress Panels

The TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s name was missing from both the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and the Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC), the state-level decision-making panels appointed by the All-India Congress Committee on Saturday.

The new Telangana Congress will be headed by AICC in-charge of the state, Manickam Tagore as chairman of the trimmed Political Affairs Committee (PAC). It now has 17 others including A Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy among other seniors. The four working presidents - Md Azharuddin, Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jagga Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud - will be special invitees to PAC.

The Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC) will be headed by Revanth Reddy as its chairman with 40 senior leaders as its members. As many as 24 vice-presidents have been appointed, along with a jumbo list of 84 general secretaries and 26 district Congress committee presidents.

