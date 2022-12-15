Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to Meet PM Modi Tomorrow

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Parliament to seek funds for Musi river rejuvenation and other development activities.

The MP is seeking funds of Rs 3,000 crore for cleaning of the river like Namami Gange, a statement from the MP office said.

''Musi River is the second dirtiest river in the world and there is concern that the health of the people of the catchment area will be damaged due to pollution.'' He also said that a majority portion of the Musi river flows in his constituency. Apart from this, a discussion will also be held with the Prime Minister about some other road projects in the constituency.

Interestingly, his name was not included in the political affairs committee list that was released by the Congress on Saturday. He met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to brief him about the political situation in Telangana, senior leaders leaving the party including Marri Shashidhar Reddy and others.

Recently, Congress had issued a show cause notice to the leader after he made remarks against the party and supported his brother and BJP leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who contested the Munugode bypoll. Raj Gopal Reddy left the Congress in August this year, paving the way for a bypoll in Munugode, and joined the BJP. He eventually lost as BJP candidate in the Munugode bypoll to the TRS.

Also Read: Kamareddy: Man Stuck Between Boulders Since 42 Hours Rescued