Bharti Airtel Group to Invest ₹2000 Crore in Telangana Through Nxtra Data Centers

The Government of Telangana along with the Bharti Airtel Group today has announced the investment of a large Hyperscale Data Center in Hyderabad, Telangana. The announcement happened at the Telangana Lounge at Davos in the presence of the Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD, Shri K.T. Rama Rao, and the Principal Secretary for ITE&C, and Industries and Commerce Departments, Shri Jayesh Ranjan IAS for Telangana and Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal and Mr. Rajan Bharti Mittal for the Bharti Airtel Group.

The Bharti Airtel Group, through its Data Center arm, Nxtra Data Centers, will invest an amount of ₹2000 Crores as capital investment for the infrastructure which will further attract investments from their customers. The facility will be a Hyperscale Data Center with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security. The project is estimated to be deployed in the next 5-7 years.

On this occasion, the Hon’ble Minister for IT, MA&UD, and Industries, Sri K. T. Rama Rao said: “I am very happy to see Airtel-Nxtra Data Centers invest in Telangana. Hyderabad is now the hub for Hyperscale Data Centers in India and Airtel’s investment adds to the pace we look to keep up. I hope to continue this relationship and hope the state can work together with Airtel-Nxtra to work on creating digital infrastructure to keep up with the ever-growing industry in the state.”

Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Airtel Group said: “This is one of our biggest greenfield Data Center projects in India and we are happy to be working with Telangana. Since the initiation of our discussions on the Data Center project in the May 2022 edition of the WEF Annual Meeting, the Government has worked at a very quick pace to ensure the project can get into construction in the matter of a few months. We will work closely with Telangana to increase our footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well.”