Hyderabad: Bharata Muni Jayanti was celebrated on Magha Pournami, by Samaskara Bharati, Telangana State in association with Aryan Arts Academy at the academy premises, at Secunderabad on 5th Feb 2023. The program started with lighting of the lamp rhythmed by a devotional song followed by Dhyeyageeth.

Vice President Shri Bejugam Srinivas had welcomed the guests and the audience presented the purpose of the gathering. An enthralling classical dances were presented by the students of Aryan arts academy taught by the Guru Abha Naktode, Vinayaka Kautwam, Annamacharya keertana and Tulaja Shabdam and a classical Sankeertana.

A talk on Natyashastraa (Panchamaveda) written by Bharata by the Kuchipudi exponent, Dr Anita Rao, the only govt teacher in Kuchipudi in Hyderabad and Telangana state, founder of Dakshinathya arts academy, and 2-time gold medalist in the subject in UG and PG. she has a number accolades to her credit.

She has explained the details of how Natyashastraa was created by Brahma and written by Bharata Muni. She has also shown the copy of Natyashastraa to the audience. It was an enlightening and spectacular session given by Dr Anita Rao on the subject of why and how it was promulgated to 100 sons of Bharata Muni and popularised further.

An Introduction to Samaskara Bharati organization was presented by Shri Bejugam srinivas, founder of Swarock music academy and vice President of Aryan arts academy Hyderabad. The chief guests and other guests were felicitated and Participation certificates were awarded to the participants and volunteers who worked on stage and offstage.

The parents also expressed their gratitude for the conduct of an enlightening subject. The program ended with a group photograph and national anthem. It was really an insightful program conducted and organised by Abha Naktode and Aditi Nag with the support of their team under the guidance of Dr Sivaji Vadrevugaru,the general secretary of Samskara Bharati Telangana.

