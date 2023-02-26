Bharat Serums and Vaccines to Set Up Injectable Facility in Hyderabad

The top vaccine manufacturing company, Bharat Serums and vaccines Limited(BSV) is planning to build a state-of-the-art injectable facility in Hyderabad. Genome Valley, India's first organised cluster for life sciences R&D and clean manufacturing, is the location where the company has purchased 10 acres of property It is estimated that BSV will require around Rs 200 crore to develop the injectable plant. During an interview with TNIE, Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO of BSV, stated that the facility will be completed in three years.

He said it will be similar to the Ambernath factory in Maharashtra, which manufactures general categories of products, human biological and horse biological products, thrombolytic categories of products, and urinary hormone products. Each has four injectable lines dedicated to it.

This was announced on the final day of BioAsia 2023, which was concluded by a valedictory session by IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who stated that this year's event was the largest yet, with over 2,500 delegates, 175 exhibitors and startups, and representatives from 50 countries participating. Sanjiv went on to explain that they will continue to search for possibilities in Hyderabad, which has a strong pharma and life sciences ecosystem.

"Telangana is a progressive administration in the country and KT Rama Rao himself is involved so much. There are no complications with approvals and clearances," he added. He stated that they are searching for R&D and are in discussions with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), and other institutes. He noted that the Genome Valley facility will be of sufficient size.

Sanjiv noted the advantage of locating the plant in Hyderabad due to the city's extensive life sciences cluster and the abundance of talent that can be found there, where one need not worry about a labour shortage. Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd (BSV) has been creating a variety of pharmaceutical, biotech, and biological products for more than 50 years. In the therapeutic fields of IUI-IVF, critical care, and women's health, the firm has an impact on patient outcomes.