Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumes After 4-day Break in Telangana

After a gap of four days, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makthal in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Thursday. The yatra kicked off at 6.30 am from Makthal with State Congress president A Revanth Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and a number of party leaders joining Gandhi.

This is the second day of the yatra in the state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state via Gudebellur on October 23 morning, after exiting Karnataka from Raichur.

