HYDERABAD: In view of the Congress Party’s MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Hyderabad on Sunday which will continue for four days, the Hyderabad/Cyberabad traffic police have announced certain traffic diversions for four days starting Sunday. Cyberabad Traffic DCP T Srinivasa Rao issued orders to this effect on Sunday.

October 31 between 6 am and 3 pm| Shadnagar Traffic Police Station area:

Vehicles coming from Pargi towards Hyderabad will be diverted at Shadnagar X road onto NH-44.

Vehicles coming from Hyderabad towards Shadnagar town will be diverted at Kothur Y Junction on NH-44.

Vehicles coming from Shadnagar towards Hyderabad will be diverted at Chatanpally Railway Station Road and Keshampet Railway Gate.

Vehicles coming from Jadchalra and Shadnagar towards Hyderabad will be allowed on only one lane, while the other lane will be used for the procession from Kothur X road, Timmapur and Chegur T Junction.

October 31 between 3 pm and 8 pm | Shamshabad Traffic Police Station area:

Vehicles coming from Bengaluru towards Shamshabad will be diverted at Palamakula Village towards JIVA Astramam.

Vehicles Diversion in the limits of Shamshabad Traffic Police Station on November 1 between 6 am and 10 am

Vehicles coming from Bengaluru towards Hyderabad will be diverted at Tondupally Tollgate towards Rallaguda Service road.

November 2 from 6 am| Balanagar Traffic Police Station area:

Traffic coming from Bowenpally towards Balanagar will be diverted at Bowenpally Junction (Hyderabad City Limits).

Vehicles coming from Bowenpally towards Balanagar will be diverted at Ferozguda junction.

Vehicles coming from Bowenpally towards Kukatpally will be diverted on Balanagar Flyover.

Vehicles coming from Bowenpally towards Kukatpally will be diverted through Balanagar T Junction.

Traffic coming from Bowenpally and Jeedimetla towards Kukatpally will be diverted at Narsapur Junction Left Turn.

Traffic coming from Kukatpally towards Bowenpally might also be diverted at Narsapur Junction if the yatra takes both routes.

November 2 between 6.30 am and 8.30 am| Kukatpally Traffic Police Station area:

Vehicles coming from Balanagar towards Ambedkar Y Junction will be allowed on only one lane of the road by bifurcating the road, and the other lane will be used for the procession.

Traffic coming from Moosapet towards ICRISAT on NH-65 road will be allowed on only two lanes of the road from Ambedkar Y junction to ICRISAT, while the other two lanes will be used for the procession.

November 2 between 8.30 am and 10.30 am| KPHB Traffic Police Station area:

Traffic coming from Kukatpally towards ICRISAT on NH-65 road will be allowed on only two lanes of the road by bifurcating the road with cones and rope and another two lanes will be for the procession.

November 2 between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm| Miyapur Traffic Police Station area:

Vehicles coming from JNTU towards ICRISAT on NH-65 road will be allowed on only one lane of the road by bifurcating the road with cones and rope and another three lanes will be for the procession.

The Cyberabad traffic police have requested the public to take note of the Traffic Advisory and plan accordingly.

Also Read: KCR Bars CBI from Entering Telangana