Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid Vaccine Gets DCGI Nod for Emergency Use

Hyderbad based company Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine has got an official approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years.

This is India’s first nasal vaccine for Covid-19.

The Hyderabad-based firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there are no side effects or adverse reactions reported so far, PTI quoted its sources in the company as saying.

After the vaccine got the nod on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “Big boost to India’s fight against Covid-19! Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against Covid-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation.”

The minister further stated that this step will strengthen “our collective fight” against the pandemic.

