Bharat Biotech Intranasal Booster Dose Trials to Begin

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech permission to undertake clinical studies for its intranasal Covid booster dosage in India on Friday. The clinical studies will take place at nine different locations, including AIIMS Delhi.

The booster dosage was proposed by the vaccine manufacturer for persons who had already been vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin vaccinations. "Granting permission to perform clinical studies with vaccination does not express or suggest that, based on the clinical trial results obtained with the vaccine, permission to market this vaccine in the country would automatically be granted," the national medicines agency stated.

Bharat Biotech wants to undertake clinical studies on both Covishield and Covaxin vaccination users. According to reports, the trials will be done on half of the people who have got Covishield and the other half who have received Covaxin. The interval between the second vaccination shot and the intranasal booster dosage is expected to be roughly six months. The intranasal vaccination has the ability to limit the spread of new Covid strains said the reports.