Bharat Biotech Files 100-Crore Defamation Suit Against The Wire For Posting False Articles

HYDERABAD: Pharmaceutical company and COVAXIN manufacturer Bharat Biotech filed a defamation suit of Rs. 100 crore against the publisher of The Wire, its editors, and writers who have written articles maligning the image of Bharat Biotech and the covid vaccine it has develped in their website,

The suit was filed before XVI Additional District Judge, Rangareddy Court as per reports published in Live Law.

Bharat Biotech Senior Counsel stated that The Wire had published articles on its website with false allegations against Bharat Biotech and COVAXIN without there being any truth and proper verification of the facts which has severely damaged the reputation of the Petitioner.

Even after the Government of India had approved the vaccine, articles continued to be published otherwise on The Wire'

The Court observed that Bharat Biotech is the sole vaccine candidate to be authorized to manufacture the vaccine for inoculation of children between 15 to 18 years and the impugned defamatory and false articles published by The Wire will increase vaccine hesitancy.

The court ordered an ad-interim injunction directing the respondents from further publishing any defamatory articles regarding the petitioner and its product Covaxin.

The Court also directed the removal of 14 defamatory articles from the website and internet within 48 hours. The matter was posted for hearing on the 16th of March. (Source Live Law)

Also Read: Bank Employees' Nationwide Strike Against Govt Policies Postponed to March