HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited on Monday donated Rs 1cr to Bhadrachalam Sri Ramachandra temple. The amount was deposited into the temple's account.

The company has asked the temple's authorities to utilise the donation amount for the temple-run free meal for pilgrims.

Earlier, The chairman and Managing Director of the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, Krishna Ella, made an offering at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateshwara at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati on January 13. Ella is said to have made an offering of Rs 2 crore at the temple, on the occasion of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, a day ahead of Sankranthi.