Bharat Biotech Asked To Supply Maximum Doses Of COVID Vaccine To Telangana

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is all ready to increase the production of its indigenously developed Covaxin to 12 million doses a month by July. Currently, the company is producing only 5 million. This decision was taken by the company to provide a boost to India’s Covid-19 inoculation programme amid the second wave of dangerous coronavirus infection.

The Telangana state government has requested Bharat Biotech to give priority to the state and ensure the supply of maximum doses of coronavirus vaccine. Recently, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that they are going to give free vaccination to all the people above 18 years of age.

Bharat Biotech Limited has stated that Telangana will be given the first priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and assured that the state will receive the maximum number of doses.

On Tuesday, Krishna Ella, the managing director of Bharat Biotech, gave an assurance to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and said that the Telangana will get the maximum number of coronavirus vaccine doses.

Somesh Kumar spoke with Krishna Ella over the phone and explained about Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's decision of free vaccination to the entire population aged above 18 years. He urged Bharat Biotech to ensure maximum supply of doses and further added that priority should be given to Telangana, allowing the government to vaccinate all the people of the state. He said that Krishna has responded positively to his request.

The number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the state. The Hyderabad city and the rest of the GHMC area have reported a total of 1,440 fresh cases on Monday. Warangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Khammam reported 653, 621, 498, 469, and 424 new coronavirus cases respectively.