Fresh violence was reported from a village in Bhainsa. Two auto-rickshaws and a hotel have been allegedly set on fire at Mahagaon village in Bhainsa of Nirmal district on Friday.

According to police reports, five people were involved in the crime. Police identified them with the help of CCTV footage and eyewitnesses. Cases have been filed against them. One of the five people has been arrested. Police are making efforts to ensure that there is no breach of peace and tranquility in the town.

Since March 7 night, Bhainsa town of Nirmal district has been tense after members of two communities were involved in a clash.

According to the police, 22 cases have been filed against those who have been involved in the clash. A total of 78 persons have been identified in connection with the violence.

The Police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the town. The clashes in the town have led the authorities to invoke the temporary suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, to stop the locals from sharing videos and photographs of the incidents on online messaging platforms.

Vishnu S. Warrier said, “More than 600 additional police personnel from five neighbouring districts, apart from Nirmal police, are deployed in the town to control the situation.”