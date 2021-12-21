Bhadradri Kothagudem: Young Woman Stages Silent Protest In Front Of Lover's House In Yellandu

A young woman staged a silent protest in front of her lover's house on Monday. Going into the details, Gudimalla Shyam Kumar, a resident of 21 pit area of Yellandu Mandal and Thandra Kavya of the same area fell in love and were in a relationship for the past three years. For one year, Shyam was rejecting the proposal of marrying her and also delayed it. He also demanded dowry and Kavya committed suicide as well.

The parents of Kavya were ready to give a dowry of Rs. 5 lakh but Shyam Kumar postponed the marriage. The matter was also brought to the notice of MLA Hari Priya. She advised Municipal Vice-Chairman Syed Jani Pasha to look into the matter. He discussed with Shyam Kumar many times, but there was no result. Mahila Congress state general secretary G Sridevi, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Murali Krishna, TMRPS leaders Srinivas and Bhagya, LHPS leader Ajmera Sivanayak and Vijayalakshmi Nagar sarpanch Dhanasari Sravanti extended their support towards the woman. The leaders expressed anguish over the behaviour of Shyam Kumar. It is learned that Shyam Kumar (TRS leader) said that no one can do anything as he has the support of the party and police.

