Bhadradri Kothagudem: Two Booked in Komatipally Sarpanch Suicide Case

A new twist has come in the suicide case of the female Sarpanch of Komatipally Thanda, Sujatha Nagar. Komatipally police have booked two people for an alleged rape attempt on the sarpanch, which might be the reason for her suicide.

The Komatipally sarpanch committed suicide on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital immediately by her family. She had undergone treatment for two days and died on Thursday after battling for two days.

Initially, it was said that family problems were the reason behind her death. However, Sarpanch's mother, Daravath Saidamma, lodged a complaint in Sujatha Nagar PS saying that a man named Bhukya Naveen, with the help of a woman Guguloth Bujji, tried to rape her daughter at Bujji’s residence.

An eye witness informed Thanda residents and also the sarpanch's husband about the incident. Sarpanch, who felt insulted by the incident, attempted suicide and died while undergoing treatment at Khammam hospital.

The police have filed a case against Naveen and Bujji. Both the accused are absconding.

