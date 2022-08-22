Bhadradri Kothagudem: Man Ends Life After Harassment Over Repayment Of Loan

A man committed suicide by drinking pesticide on Monday as he was unable to pay back a loan that he has taken. The victim was identified as Naga Raju. The incident took place in the Ashwaraopeta Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district today. Going into the details, Naga Raju purchased a mobile on EMI from Bajaj Electronics. He ended his life after an executive of a finance company allegedly harassed him and humiliated him in the public. Disturbed over the incident, he drank pesticide and ended his life. After this incident pall of gloom descended over his native village.

A video of the agent arguing with Naga Raju over the repayment of the loan is going viral on all social media platforms. In the video, one could listen to the agent demanding Naga Raju to pay the loan and Naga Raju could be heard saying that he was not able to pay the loan only this month.