Bhadradri Kothagudem Heaves A Sigh Of Relief

Many people in the state have faced problems due to the continuous rainfall that has lashed Telangana for the last one week. Bhadradri Kothagudem district is one of the worst affected districts due to the Telangana floods. Now, the district heaved a sigh of relief as the level of flood waters receded in the Godavari River. The level of water in the river at Bhadrachalam stood at 47.70 feet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday but the authorities have not withdrawn the third flood level warning.

The water level dropped below the 53 feet mark on Tuesday and according to district collector Anudeep, 11.28 lakh cusecs of water is being let out downstream. With the inflows coming down from upstream, the flood level has receded. Due to heavy rain in north Telangana and neighbouring state Maharashtra, the water levels in the river had flown above the third floor.

The district administration has deployed eight heavy motors to pump out flood water from inundated areas in Bhadrachalam. The heavy motors have been arranged with the help of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and ITC.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also announced the financial aid of Rs 10,000 to every affected family. The government will also provide 20 kg of rice for two months to those who have been affected by the floods.