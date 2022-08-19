Bhadradri Kothagudem: Gunfight Between Maoists And Special Party Police

A gunfight broke out between Maoists and special party police in the Gundala forest area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday. The Maoists who escaped belonged to Manuguru Dal Commander Manthu. After the exchange of the fire, the Maoists escaped. More forces have been rushed to the area and a combing operation is underway.

The agency police alerted after receiving the information from the Intelligence team saying that action team commander Badru and Manuguru Maoist Dal commander Mantu were roaming in the area for the last few days.