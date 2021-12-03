Bhadradri Kothagudem: Five Naxal Members Surrender To Telangana Police

A total of five naxals surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem police on December 2. As per the Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem, three village committee members and two militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Kondavai village surrendered before the SP and CRPF 141 battalion.

The police further released an official statement, including the names of surrendered people. The Naxals' names include village committee member Doodhi Ganga (40), village committee member Podiyam Adamaiah (33), village committee member Muski Kosaiah (28), militia member Podiyam Raje (18) and militia member Sodi Gangi (18).

The statement read, "With regular community policing in the Charla area, villagers and their relatives convinced them to surrender before the police. We appeal to all Dalam members and militia members to contact any relatives or police to surrender and live a better life. "