Bhadradri Kothagudem: Rain Halts Coal Production In SCCL Mines

Normal life is paralyzed following continuous rainfall in many parts of Telangana state. Not only people have been suffering due to rainfall but many works have been stopped. The work of removal of coal has been stopped and coal production has been affected in SCCL opencast mines at JK 5 OC in Yellandu mandal and at Koyagudem OC in Tekulapalli mandal, at GK OC in Kothagudem, at Manuguru and at JVR and Kistaram OCs in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district.

Due to heavy rainfall, the mines were filled with rainwater and the tracks turned slippery, due to which the employees of SCCL were not able to do the work. The employees were trying to drain out the water with heavy load pumps. But continuous rainfall was hindering their work.

Kothagudem District Collector Anudeeep Durishetty held a teleconference with the revenue, police, and other departments to review the situation. He directed mandal and district level officials to be available locally to monitor the situation.

