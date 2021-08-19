Bhadradri Kothagudem: CRPF Jawan Dies In Road Accident

In a tragic incident, a car fell into a culvert at Yellandu-Kothagudem road in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. In the incident, a CRPF Jawan died and two others who were travelling with him in the car has sustained injuries.

The accident happened at Rollapadu crossroads in Tekulapalli Mandal of the district. The victim was identified as M Jagadish Babu from Madras Thanda of Bhadradri district. He is currently working in Chennai, Tamilnadu and had come to the village three days ago on leave.

Upon receiving the information from the locals, the police immediately rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic. They said that the condition of the injured persons was stable. The police registered a case against the incident and are investigating the cause of the accident.