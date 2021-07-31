Bhadradri Kothagudem: Businessman Ends Life, Blames High Officials, Leaders For His Death

A businessman man allegedly committed suicide at Paloncha of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He wrote a suicide letter and named 45 persons including police officers, politicians, relatives and rowdy-sheeters who are responsible for his death.

The deceased has been identified as Mallipeddi Venkateshwara Rao, 40, a resident of Jayamma Colony consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital late on Thursday night.

The deceased's wife in her complaint to the police said that some of the people cheated on them by not giving their land and also demolished their house. She further added that her husband was sent to jail and he took the drastic step of ending his life as he could not bear the humiliation anymore.

Going into the details, Venkateswara Rao was cheated by private chits operators. He paid a chit amount of Rs. 25 lakh each to two persons and they gave Venkateswara Rao, land for the total of Rs. 50 lakh. Later, without the Venkateswar Rao's knowledge that land was sold to some other person.

Venkateswara Rao's wife said that many wrong cases have been filed against her husband with the support of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao's son Vanama Raghavendra Rao.

Venkateswara Rao alleged that SI took 110 grams of gold jewellery from him when he was sent to jail on March 14 and had not returned it after his release from jail.

Venkateshwar Rao also sent copies of his suicide letter to the Chief Secretary, District Collector, Human Rights Commission, ex-MLAs Jalagam Venkat Rao, and K Sambasiva Rao, and others. The Paloncha town police registered a case and are investigating all the possible angles to know the exact truth behind the case.

Paloncha Town SI Praveen, Paloncha rural SI Suman, CI Satyanarayana, ASP KRK Prasadarao, Constable Prasad, SI Muthyam Ramesh, Rowdysheeter Polisetti Venkateshwarlu, Brindavan Nasser, Excise CI Gurunath were among the 45 names written in the suicide letter.