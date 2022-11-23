Bhadradri Kothagudem: 2 Tribals Arrested For Forest Officer’s Death

Bhadradri Kothagudem police arrested two accused in the killing of forest officer Srinivas Rao on Wednesday. Two tribals, who attacked the officer, are being questioned and two knives have been recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, the officer’s funeral was held with full state honours today. CMO officers Smita Sabharwal, Priyanka Varghese and Shantha Kumari attended the state funeral of the officer while ministers Puvvada Ajay and Indra Karan Reddy became pall-bearers.

The officer was killed by Guthikoya tribals on Tuesday over the podu lands issue. The deceased officer tried to stop the tribals from cutting down saplings planted by the forest department and was hacked to death with sickles and other sharp weapons in the process.

The forest officials expressed their greviences to the ministers and urged them to provide security in the wake of latest attack.

