HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao condemned the death of the Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao who was killed by the Guthi Koya tribals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. He directed the State Director General Of Police M Mahendar Reddy to take stern action against the accused and ensure the offenders get stringent punishment as per law.

Expressing his condolences to the family members of the slain forest officer, the Chief Minister extended Rs 50 lakh exgratia and also offered a government job to any of the kin of the forest officer. ordered DGP M Mahender Reddy to take stern action and ensure the offenders get punished severely as per the law. The Chief Minister also directed officials to provide full salary to the family of Srinivasa Rao, as per the rules. Salary has to be provided to Srinivas Rao’s family members, till the age of his retirement, he said.

He also issued directions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to perform the last rites of the FRO with State honours and to make arrangements accordingly.KCR directed Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and district Minister P Ajay Kumar to attend the FRO’s funeral and to personally monitor the arrangements.

The Chief Minister said attacks on government employees, who were performing their duties, would not be tolerated and the culprits would be severely punished. Stating that the State government would extend all support to government employees, the Chief Minister wanted them to perform their duties without fear.

