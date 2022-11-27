Condemning the murder of Forest Range Office Chalamala Srinivasa Rao, the Bendalapadu village panchayat have passed a resolution, condemning the murder and have also decided to boycott the Gutthi Koya tribals of the Yerrabodu hamlet.

The FRO was attacked and killed at the Yerrabodu forest plantation area close to the Bendalapadu village in Chandrugonda mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The panchayat also resolved that the tribals at Yerrabodu should be sent back to their home state of Chhattisgarh where they had migrated from.

The local also alleged that the Guthi Koyas living in Yerrabodu were addicted to ganja and liquor. They would walk around with weapons and behave in a dangerous manner. The Gram Panchayat stated in the resolution that there was a threat to the lives of the people of Bendalapadu, who are forced to live in constant fear.

Gutti Koya tribals had migrated from Chhattisgarh around 2005 after they were caught in the crossfire between the Salwa Judum and the Maoist groups and the police.

The FRO was killed in an attack by persons from the Guthi Koya tribe last Tuesday when he had gone to the forest plantation at Yerrabodu on learning that the tribals were cutting trees in the forest land. Two of them, both natives of Sukma in Chhattisgarh, were arrested.

